Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed meets women hockey players

In order to inculcate tolerance, brotherhood and positive thinking in the youth, it is necessary to attract them towards sports and encourage them to take interest in the sport of their choice.

The Punjab government is spending huge sums of money for providing sports facilities for students in schools and colleges as well as providing better sports opportunities to the youth and various sports stadiums and grounds are being constructed in all the districts of the province.

There is a need for teachers and parents to play a constructive role in making children interested in sports.

This was stated by Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed while addressing a function at his office to distribute hockey sticks among the girls undergoing hockey training.

She said that hockey is the national sport of Pakistan which should be encouraged. She welcomed the interest of girls in hockey and said that the girls should also be trained by experienced coaches of various sports to strengthen them mentally and physically.

“There is no shortage of talent in our youth,” she said. All they need is proper training and the availability of facilities for which they will personally continue their efforts.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed also spoke to the hockey players participating in the event one by one and appreciated their interest.