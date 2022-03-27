Comsats University Sahiwal Campus Top Departments

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Comsats University Sahiwal Campus is equipping hundreds of students in the region with modern education in 7 different fields. Those who do not face any difficulty in getting a job immediately after graduation.

The campus offers BS and M.Phil in Computer Science, Management Sciences, Biosciences, Mathematics and Engineering in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical.

This was stated by Campus Director Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zafar in a special meeting at his office. He said that at present about 2800 students are studying in these fields and the university enrolls students twice a year for the convenience of the students.

He added that the faculty of the campus consists of PhD and M.Phil faculty members, which is an international recognition of the academic standards of Comsats. He further said that in view of the Corona epidemic, online education was provided to the students but now with the reduction of the epidemic, regular classes are being conducted following the Corona Code of Conduct.

Director Comsat Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zafar further said that modern system of monitoring of classes has also been introduced in Sahiwal Campus which has increased the standard of education and students are attending classes with full attention.

The Department of Student Counseling is also fully operational for getting scholarships in international universities or getting jobs in the country and abroad.