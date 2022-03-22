Director Comsats University Sahiwal inaugurates Student Week

Sahiwal ( The breaking times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Sports are an integral part of human culture. Such activities help to maintain fitness and reduce stress.

This was stated by the Director, Comsats University, Islamabad, Sahiwal while inaugurating Student Week. He said that as per the directions of Punjab government, Punjab Cultural Day would be celebrated on March 24 where various events would be held to highlight Punjabi culture.

A tree planting campaign will also be launched. He said that extra-curricular activities promote positive and healthy activities among the students which is an important need of the hour.

Students should be more involved in sports activities as well as education. Sports activities play an important role in the development of society as well as physical well-being.