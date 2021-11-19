Training School Sahiwal conducts Crime Scene Investigation Workshop

Sahiwal (The Breaking Times – 19 November 2021 – Police Spokesperson) On the instructions of Regional Police Officer Sahiwal Ahmad Arsalan Malik, a workshop on Crime Scene Investigation has been organized at Regional Training School Sahiwal.

In which Junior Forensic Scientist Muhammad Asghar of Crime Scene Unit Punjab Forensic Science Agency has given a lecture on Crime Scene Investigation.

The workshop provided training to the police personnel of different police stations from all the three districts of the region on how to reach the spot on time and make the scene safe and prevent the loss of crime evidence till the arrival of crime scene unit.

The First Responder has also been briefed on the necessary responsibilities at the crime spot.