Cultural show at Government Girls Higher Secondary School

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq ) A cultural show was organized at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Jahaz Ground under the patronage of CEO Education Dr. Muhammad Arshad.

The special guest of the function was Mrs. Awais Malik Deputy Commissioner while the guest of honor was Controller Examinations Sahiwal Board Dr. Naveed Azmat Rana and CEO Secondary Khadim Hussain Mohal.

On this occasion, the students presented the best sketches of life style, home environment, rural environment, cultural dance, flower show and family.

Regional costumes, pottery, as far as I could see, cultural colors were scattered in the school. The younger students also performed mixed songs.

Addressing the function, CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad said that the culture of Punjab is famous all over the world and cultural programs are essential to keep it alive. He said that regional cultures impart knowledge of national customs and traditions.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik, the District Education Authority will continue to organize such cultural programs in educational institutions. On this occasion, he commended the school principal and his entire team for making the best arrangements.

The distinguished guests appreciated the hard work of the girls. Mrs. Owais Malik Deputy Commissioner said that cultural programs encourage girls to move forward in life along with mental development.

Cultural shows should be organized so that the daughters of the country and the nation do not lag behind the sons in any field.