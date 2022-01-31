Admissions open in E Rozgar Center Comsats Sahiwal

Sahiwal (The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt) Punjab Information Technology and Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with the Government of Punjab started admissions to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth in the E Rozgar Center Comsats University Islamabad, Sahiwal Campus.

This was stated by the focal person of e-rozgar center Safdar Ali in a press release issued by the campus. He said that under the Punjab government’s revolutionary program, free training of educated and unemployed youth to earn money through freelancing was successfully underway.

He said that this program has been termed as the best initiative by a large number of students and by participating fully, they have got employment from international markets at home.

According to the focal person, free training in the 17th batch of E-Rozgar program can be applied online on the university’s website.

Eligibility Criteria A minimum of 16 years of education, domicile of Punjab, effective national identity card and maximum age limit of 35 years is required. Candidates will be selected through online test.

He added that due to the improvement in Corona’s condition, all training would be imparted on campus. Manager e-Rozgar Center Muhammad Asghar said that so far more than 31,000 students had completed training under e-Rozgar program and earned a huge amount of Rs 350 million during training and Rs 3.5 billion after training.

He said that the top freelancers of Pakistan run by the university provide free training in the fields of creative design, technical and content marketing and advertising. All students are introduced to freelancing, online profile creation and ordering, and certificates are awarded at the end of the course.