How to Get MSI Boot Menu Key From Windows | Step-By-Step Guide

An essential feature of a computer is the Boot Menu, which allows users to access essential settings and functions.

When it comes to changing the boot order, troubleshooting system problems, or performing advanced tasks, knowing how to access the Boot Menu is an essential skill.

The purpose of this comprehensive guide is to provide a detailed, step-by-step walkthrough of how to access the MSI Boot Menu on MSI (Micro-Star International) computers.

There is no doubt that MSI is a renowned brand in the computer industry, producing high-quality laptops and desktop computers.

It is no surprise that MSI computers are popular with gamers, professionals, and everyday users alike due to their reliable hardware and wide range of models.

MSI Boot Menu access is critical for performing tasks such as installing a new operating system, recovering from a system failure, or configuring various system settings.

By following this guide, you will be able to access the MSI Boot Menu without any difficulty. We will explore the specific keys to tap during the boot process, alternative keys to try if the primary keys do not work, and how to navigate the Boot Menu once it is accessible.

Also, we will discuss the options you may encounter in the Boot Menu and how to make changes and save your settings.

What is MSI Boot Menu?

MSI Boot Menus, also known as BIOS Boot Menus and UEFI Boot Menus, enable users to access and modify various system settings during booting.

With a menu interface, users can control critical boot-related options and functions, allowing them to customize their computer’s startup behavior.

The Boot Menu can typically be accessed by pressing a particular key or combination of keys on the keyboard during the early stages of the boot process.

Users can access the Boot Menu to perform tasks such as changing the boot order (the sequence in which the computer checks for bootable media), entering Safe Mode in order to troubleshoot, adjusting BIOS settings (Basic Input/Output System) or UEFI settings, and so on.

The MSI Boot Menu is particularly relevant to owners of MSI computers. As a manufacturer of quality laptops and desktops, Micro-Star International (MSI) is well known for its gaming-oriented hardware and advanced features.

On MSI computers, the Boot Menu provides users with access to critical system settings, which allows them to customize their computer’s behavior.

How to Get MSI Boot Menu Key From Windows

To access the MSI Boot Menu key within the Windows operating system, a slightly different approach is required as opposed to accessing it during the boot process.

The following steps will guide you through the process of accessing the MSI Boot Menu key on Windows:

Step 1: Open the Start Menu

You can access the Start Menu by clicking on the “Start” button located at the bottom-left corner of the Windows taskbar.

Step 2: Click on the Power Icon

On the Start Menu, locate and click the Power icon. Typically, it appears as a small circle with a vertical line as the icon.

Step 3: Choose the Restart Option

In the Power menu, select the “Restart” option while holding down the “Shift” key on your keyboard. Upon clicking this button, the system will restart.

Step 4: Enter Advanced Startup Options

Once your MSI computer has restarted, it will boot into the Advanced Startup Options menu. From this menu, you can access a number of troubleshooting and recovery options, including the Boot Menu.

Step 5: Select Troubleshoot:

To troubleshoot, select the “Troubleshoot” option from the Advanced Startup Options menu.

Step 6: Choose Advanced Options:

Click on the “Advanced options” link under the Troubleshooting menu. By clicking on this link, you will be directed to a list of advanced system options.

Step 7: Select UEFI Firmware Settings:

Select “UEFI Firmware Settings” or “BIOS Firmware Settings” from the Advanced options menu. By selecting this option, you will be able to access the MSI Boot Menu.

Step 8: Restart to Access Boot Menu:

In order to change the firmware settings in your UEFI, you will need to restart your computer. You can restart your computer by clicking the “Restart” button.

Step 9: Access the MSI Boot Menu:

As soon as your MSI computer is restarted, it will boot directly into the MSI Boot Menu. In this menu, you can access a variety of options and settings relating to how the system boots, how devices are configured, and more.

Step 10: Navigate and Modify Boot Settings:

By using the arrow keys on your keyboard, navigate through the Boot Menu options. A number of settings can be modified, including boot order, UEFI Secure Boot enable/disablement, system clock adjustment, and more.

You can find assistance with specific settings in the documentation provided on your computer or by reading the on-screen instructions.

Step 11: Save and Exit:

As soon as you have made any changes to the Boot Menu, save your settings and exit the program. In most cases, there will be an option to save and exit, often referred to as “Save and Exit,” “Exit and Save Changes,” etc.

If you choose this option, your modifications will be applied and your MSI computer will be restarted.

Conclusion

Accessing the MSI Boot Menu is an essential skill for MSI owners, as it allows them to customize system settings, troubleshoot issues, and perform essential tasks.

Our guide provides a step-by-step explanation of how to access the MSI Boot Menu key in Windows.

Due to MSI’s reputation for producing high-quality hardware and advanced features, the Boot Menu is particularly relevant to owners of MSI computers.

