Government Girls College Farid Town Sahiwal hosts Sports Day

Sahiwal ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A Sports Day was organized at Government Girls College Farid Town Sahiwal with Shakeel Khan Niazi, Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the Chief Guest.

Among the guests were Hon’ble Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan, District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Director Colleges Prof Muhammad Masood Faridi, Director Public Relations Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq, Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima, Assistant Director Colleges Mirza Tahir Rizwan and College Principal Sumera Naseem.

On this occasion, the students participated in various sports and demonstrated their skills. Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, the special guest of the occasion, said that sports competitions in educational institutions play an important role in shining the abilities of students. Sports are essential for a healthy body and a healthy mind.

He further said that increasing use of modern technology was affecting the mental development of children and therefore conducting extra-curricular activities was a matter of urgency.

Director Colleges Muhammad Masood Faridi said that increasing participation of female students in sports is a welcome thing. “We will provide a platform for female students to showcase their talents to the fullest,” he said.

He congratulated Principal Sameera Naseem and the college administration for organizing Sports Day. At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the students who participated in various sports and shields were also presented to the guests of the ceremony.