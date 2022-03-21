Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal visits Govt Batala Muslim High School

By Arshad Farooq
Govt High School Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik, Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayat Wattoo paid a surprise visit to Government Batala Muslim High School.

He reviewed the facilities provided to the children in the school and also asked questions about the curriculum being taught. He directed strict adherence to time and discipline.

He visited various classrooms and checked the hygiene arrangements and directed the staff to make further improvements.

