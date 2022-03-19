Govt Girls College Gogera Celebrates Annual Culture and Sports Day

Gogera ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Government Girls College Gogera is hosting colorful celebrations of annual culture and sports day in which female students are participating.

Annual Culture and Sports Day showcases Pakistan’s regional costumes. Director Colleges Prof. Muhammad Masood Faridi, Director Public Relations Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq, Deputy Director Colleges Sahiwal Shabab Fatima and Deputy Director Colleges Okara Rai Mumtaz Ali also graced the occasion.

Guests also visited the stalls set up in connection with the cultural day. He visited the College Library, Computer Lab, Science Laboratory and Classrooms and took a detailed look at the facilities provided in the College.

He also visited the exhibition stalls representing different cultures set up by the students on the occasion of Cultural Day. Speaking on the occasion, Director Colleges Prof. Masood Faridi said that the purpose of celebrating Culture Day was to highlight the culture and traditions of Punjab.

He further said that living nations not only keep their culture alive but also ensure all possible steps for its promotion. He also distributed prizes and trophies among the students participating in the annual Sports Day. Director Colleges Prof. Muhammad Masood Faridi paid tributes to Principal Asma Shahid and staff for the full participation of teachers and students.