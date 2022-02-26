Plantation Campaign started at Govt Girls College Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The inaugural tree planting ceremony was held at Government Girls College Sahiwal in which Director Colleges Prof. Masood Faridi, Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima and Director Arts Council Syed Riaz Hamdani participated.

Principal Armghana Zain, Vice Principal Naghmana Siddique and a large number of teachers also participated in the tree planting campaign. The campaign was inaugurated by Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi by planting an oak tree.

Talking on the occasion, he said that trees play a pivotal role in the economic survival of the country and elimination of environmental pollution.

He directed that full participation of students should be ensured in the tree planting campaign and every student should plant his own plant and also irrigate it.

Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi also directed the Director Colleges to organize tree planting day in all government and private colleges of the division. Later, Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi also participated in the ongoing Cultural Day at Girls College.

He said that new generation should be introduced to the culture of Punjab. He said that promotion of local culture was one of the priorities of the provincial government and the administration would continue to encourage such healthy activities.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Punjab Cultural Day was to revive its traditions. Further steps should be taken to provide full entertainment opportunities to the students in the colleges.