Govt issues notification for the Winter Vacations

Islamabad (The Breaking Times – December 17, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) The federal government of Pakistan has issued notification of winter vacations.

According to the details, the notification is issued by the Federal Directorate of Education Pakistan which says that the educational institutions will remain closed from January 3 to 9.

It may be recalled that some time ago, a meeting of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) is held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar in which a final decision has been taken regarding the winter vacations.

The NCOC says that the decision on holidays in foggy areas will be taken by the provincial governments themselves. However, in Islamabad, the holidays will start from January 1. The provincial government will decide on holidays in areas with severe weather or fog and will issue a notification accordingly.

According to the NCOC, the purpose of rescheduling holidays is to get more vaccinations in educational institutions. By keeping schools open, millions of students can be vaccinated. Millions of students have not been vaccinated yet and children can be infected. NCOC has appealed to get vaccinated against corona virus.