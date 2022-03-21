Class IV Posts Interviews Continue in Govt Schools

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq ) The Punjab Government had advertised 413 vacancies in various categories for the recruitment of Class IV employees in the Education Department (Schools) of Punjab.

Recruitment interviews for these posts were to be held from 21st to 25th February, 2022 which were postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. Now the same interviews are taking place on March 18-24, 2022.

Today was the third day of the interviews. Chief Executive Education Sahiwal Dr. Muhammad Arshad reviewed the conduct of these interviews at Government High School Sahiwal and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

It should be noted that a total of 413 posts were advertised in this recruitment process. While a total of 98726 candidates have submitted applications for these posts.