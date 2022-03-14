Punjab Culture Day celebration at Govt Special Education School Sahiwal

By Arshad Farooq
Punjab Cultural day

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Punjab Culture Day was celebrated with traditional fervor under the supervision of Headmistress Nabhiya Zia of Government Special Education School for Affected eyesight Sahiwal.

The event was well attended by the school staff and students. Headmistress Nabhiya Zia and teacher Khurram Shehzad briefed the children and staff about the day and said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to acquaint the young generation with the beautiful land of Punjab and its customs. He said that by celebrating this day, the nation would also remember its culture and customs.

It is to be noted that in all punjab the cultural day has been celebrated with zeal and zest. The students show the old punjabi life through different activities.

