Promotion of 43 PST teachers completed in Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) District Promotion Committee Sahiwal meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer Education. Madam Fauzia Ijaz also participated in the meeting. All promotion cases presented by Female Wing were approved. According to hrms sedhr updates, the details of the cases are as follows.

Arts Teachers： 27

Arabic Teachers： 7

Science Teachers : 9

The process of scrutiny of seniority and promotion files was completed under the supervision of Deputy District Education Officers of Sahiwal and Chichawatni. The Assistant Education Officers worked with the Promotion Committee all the time.

Special credit for the meeting of District Promotion Committee Sahiwal goes to Madam Fauzia Ijaz. After a long hiatus under the leadership of Madam Fauzia Ijaz, the milestone of PST to EST promotion was crossed in the female wing.

The teachers community has congratulated all the distinguished teachers who have been promoted from PST to EST.