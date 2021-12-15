Vice President PMLN UAE passes intermediate exam at 62

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Today – December 15, 2021 – Zohaib Butt ) It is said that hobby is priceless. and there is no age limit for getting an education.

Abdul Majeed Mughal, senior vice president of PML-N UAE, has proved this to be true and at the age of 62, he has passed the Intermediate examination from Federal Board Islamabad in second position.

Abdul Majeed Mughal has said that he passed the matriculation examination in 1978 and now after 43 years he has passed the intermediate examination on which he is very happy.

Abdul Majeed Mughal has said that he was interested in getting education from his childhood. But due to the busy schedule of business, his wish remained unfulfilled which is now fulfilled. He says he now intends to complete his graduation.