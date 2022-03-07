Government MC High School Chichawatni hosts Punjabi Culture Day

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Punjabi Culture Day was organized at Government MC Model High School Chichawatni. A glimpse of all the colors of Punjab was seen in the school.

Special guests of the function were Khadim Hussain Mohal (District Education Officer Secondary Sahiwal), Tanveer Ahmed Ghazali (Deputy District Education Officer Sahiwal), Riaz-ul-Haq (Additional Director Sahiwal), Rana Abid Ali Khan (Deputy District Education Officer Sahiwal), Liaquat Ali (Former Principal and President Headmasters Association Sahiwal) and Iftikhar Ahmad Alvi (District Education Officer Chichawatni).

Guests were welcomed by drum beats, children’s salute, scout clip and cadet salute in Army style. The cadet children presented the Guard of Honor. PET Zaheer Ahmad Farooqi and PET Shahbaz Akram showed different games of Punjab to the distinguished guests.

These include Gulli Danda, Bander Killa, Pithoo Garam, Kabaddi, Football, Wanjhoo, Wrestling and Cricket. After that Javed Iqbal Randhawa and Zaheer Ahmad Farooqi showed different stalls of Punjabi culture to the distinguished guests including food, landlord, panchayat, madrasa, barber, carpenter, potter, fair and wedding of Punjabi culture.

Comparing duties were done by Mr. Khalid Mahmood (Punjabi Lecturer). Malik Talmiz Al Hasnain Madrasa Huza thanked all the guests for coming.

Sheikh Mohammad Hanif, Malik Altaf, Rana Mohammad Akram, Ahsan Bashir, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Ghous, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Kashif, Shahid Hafeez, Ali Raza, Qazi Aftab and Tariq Ji were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the children who topped Sahiwal Board in 10th and 9th class.