Sahiwal Board students will now be able to submit their fees online

Sahiwal ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sahiwal announces great facility for students. They will now be able to submit all fees online from home.

An agreement was reached between the Sahiwal Board and Habib Bank. According to the details, due to the efforts of Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, an agreement has been reached between Sahiwal Board and Habib Bank to submit all the fees related to the board online, which will provide great relief to the students.

Board Chairman Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq said that under the agreement, various examination fees can be paid through online or mobile banking from home and candidates do not need to visit a bank branch which would provide relief to 160,000 candidates annually.

The agreement was signed by Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq and Habib Bank Head Branch Banking South Syed Mujtaba Hussain Naqvi in ​​a special ceremony. Relevant officers of both the institutions also attended the function.