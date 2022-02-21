Zero Teacher at 247 Schools in Punjab – Sedhr

Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) There are 247 government schools of Punjab Education Department where there is not a single teacher or student.

This is a matter of concern for the PTI government which claims huge reforms in education system. The government should provide staff to these schools through recruitment or rationalization. If the government does not improve these schools and there are budget or regional issues, then these schools should be turned into dispensaries.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Government has upgraded hundreds of elementary schools into High Schools. It’s been 2 years now and no staff has been provided to the newly upgraded schools.

According to “Official Statistics” obtained from School Information System and shared by an education twitter account Teacher’s Voice, there are 95192 vacant vacancies of various cadres in government schools.

It is unfortunate that the PTI, which claims to promote education and health on a priority basis, has not had reforms under its government.