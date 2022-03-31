Sedhr Punjab : E-Transfers open for School Teachers

Lahore (The Breaking Times – Arshsd Farooq Butt)

School Education Department Punjab has opened e-transfers for school teachers. Last date to submit application is April 13, 2022.

According to the details, Education Minister Punjab and MPA #PP159 Lahore Dr. Murad Raas has tweeted the schedule of e-transfers. The schedule is as under:

E – Transfer is open for all teachers of School Education Department Punjab.

1 – Submission of applications

31st March 2022 to 13th April 2022.

2 – Verification of documents by CEOs

14th Mach 2022 to 23rd April 2022.

3 – Orders will be issued on 25th April 2022.

After the announcement, the teachers are sending feedback to Dr Murad Raas by replying on twitter. Some are criticizing the government policy and some are praising.

A user on twitter named Teacher’s Voice has said:

This is your great achievement honorable sir. I hope you will stay at SED for a longer period of time. I request you to speed up all the tasks you are working on. Regards.

Another user Tayyab Tahir wrote: