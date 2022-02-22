Summer vacation will be for two months in Punjab

The current academic year will end on May 31 instead of March 31.

By Arshad Farooq
Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Summer vacation in educational institutions of Punjab will be for two months.

The summer vacation in educational institutions across Punjab will be for two months. The education department has extended the academic year by one more month.

According to the details, a formal notification for the academic year 2022 – 23 has been issued. According to the notification, the current academic year will end on May 31 instead of March 31.

The new academic year will be from 1st August 2022 to 31st March 2023. Children will be given summer vacation for only 2 months.

