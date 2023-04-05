The Seasons of Japan: A Brief Introduction About A Tech Country

Are you a traveling lover? Do you curious to know about the seasons of different countries? Any person who would like to visit Japan will want to know about the seasons of Japan. Then this article is for you. Here you will get to know the seasons of Japan and other facts related to Japan’s climate. One must be aware of the country’s climate and Japan’s seasons before packing one’s luggage. Japan has four seasons in a year: Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring.

In Japan, the spring season usually starts in March and continues till the end of May. Weather conditions in Japan’s spring season remain mild, and days are getting longer. The temperature increases in April, especially at the end of May. However, it is still comfortable that one can wear layers easily.

June to August is known as the summer months as the weather in these months gets hot and humid. In Summer, the temperature graph touches above the digit of 300 C. In summer, you can only wear light and loose-fitting outfits made from natural fabrics like cotton. One must use an umbrella to protect oneself from the burning Sun and Sudden rain.

The season of Autumn usually starts in September and runs till the end of November. The temperature in Japan is growing lower. Consequently, the weather becomes mild and sunny. In this season, the leaves of the trees start to change color to red and golden. Moreover, Autumn is the best season to visit Japan as the weather usually remains moderate. One can easily explore and enjoy Japan due to the lovely weather.

However, Winter starts in Japan in December, with temperatures below zero. Winter season continues till the end of February. If you visit Japan between December and February, you must pack warm clothes like long coats, scarves, and gloves to protect yourself from the extreme cold weather.

The summer weather is very harsh in Japan; however, humidity cause a more lethal problem in the country. Humidity is a significant cause of death as compared to heat. According to an estimation, the humidity level in Tokyo often ranges from 40 to 80%. So, extreme heat due to the burning Sun and humid levels combine to cause dehydration.

If you have to go to Japan in the extreme summer, choose the dress according to the seasonal demand as people in Japan mostly use umbrellas and wear visors to avoid the heating Sun. You must make sure that you choose clothes that are loose-fitting and breathable. It will keep you light and dry.

How Do You Dry Clothes in the Rain Season in Japan?

In the rainy season, it becomes tough to dry the clothes. Therefore, people opt for various methods to dry clothes in rainy weather. For instance, Japanese people use a drying rack or clothesline to dry clothes. Drying racks are helpful for indoor drying. These racks are easily available at any home goods store.

A clothesline is another way to dry clothes during rainy weather. Many homes and buildings have a built-in clothesline that also helps dry clothes. The season in Japan is tricky to handle, so people have to adapt according to the weather need, as Dry laundry is also handled in Tokyo. That’s why clothes dryers, dishwashers, and other drivers are not even considered home necessities in Japan.

However, on a hot sunny day, people usually hang their clothes, duvet and futon in the Sun to make it Sun drier. Sun drying method is helpful to remove stains and kill the germs from the clothes.

Currently, the Japanese use modern shower rooms where one can put one’s clothes in a drier rather than showering. Moreover, drying racks in air conditioner bedrooms or living rooms also helps dry the clothes.

A dry hang mat is also used in Japan to dry clothes inside the room. This method is commonly used in Japanese homes, allowing several items to hang and dry simultaneously. Scrunching a few sheets of newspaper and keeping it under the clothes will speed up the drying process.

Do You Think Japan Has Humid Summers?

In the east, summer is usually hot and humid; however, winters in Japan are generally recorded as cold and heavy on the sea and mountainous areas. In Western Japan, temperatures may rise more than 350 C, while winter temperatures range from 0 to 25 C. In Okinawa and Amami, a subtropical oceanic climate is found.

The rainy season causes huge humidity in the summer. In the summer, mercury rises about 300C (86F) in Tokyo. According to records, 75-85% humidity is recorded from June to August, also considered Japan’s rainy season. However, The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that humidity level touch 89% sometimes and due to this, clothes remains sweaty in that areas.

Laundry is the most significant part of chores, and avoiding this is impossible. Humidity causes a bad smell in the laundry as clothes get damp. Therefore, Dehumidifying items can be purchased from the market to remove the humidity from the clothes.

Moreover, Japanese retailers sell a wide range of goods that can help you to deal with this humid environment. In Japan’s cloth market, quick dry fabric is also available, which helps in a highly humid climate. In the season of Japan, high temperature and high humidity lever cause oxidation that cause your favorite perfume to smell like a drowned cat.

Recently, Japan experienced the highest humidity level in summer due to the increased pressure system over the Pacific Ocean. Consequently, the humidity level peaked because of the high-pressure system’s northward movement during the summer. This higher humid level also affected the temperature of Japan in summer. Therefore, the temperature between Marianas Island and Rota Island has been recorded as relatively high.

Humid Climate of Japan in the Season of Japan

The Pacific high-pressure system becomes the reason to trap moisture in the atmosphere, and this leads to an increase in Japan’s humid climate. Consequently, due to this high pressure over the Pacific Ocean, Japan has to face hot and humid summer. Despite being the most humid region in the world, Tokyo is still a dry place with 68% humidity in summer.

Cultural Dresses According to Seasons of Japan

A person wearing leggings and a tracksuit bottom outside the gym is considered a symbol of laziness. In Japan, people usually frown upon a person who wears leggings without gym purposes. Moreover, Japanese women dress up formally and discreetly, similar to men in their professional areas.

However, women wearing any dress in which their chest and stomach area can be seen is considered inappropriate, but wearing short and skirts are normal in Japan’s tradition. Women’s skirt length should be 15 cm above the knee, considered appropriate. In Japan, the woman should be conscious about her cleavage because making cleavage prominent is annoying.

Women usually wear many types of black dresses; however, black is considered a sign of formality, elegance, and mourning. Black signifies sadness, fear, bad luck, or good fortune for the Japanese. So, if you’re planning to visit Japan, you must be aware of the cultural norms of the Japanese people. However, white color is considered a sacred color, and the Japanese believe in the white color with gods.

In summer, the people of Japan usually cover their skin. They wear pants or skirts that have a length up to their knees. In Winter, people wear long-sleeved shirts and pants. However, the Japanese usually wear flat soles and shoes as they do not like high heels and flip-flops. People of Japan pay particular attention to their dresses while visiting the temple and other religious sites. They wear modest clothes that cover their entire body.

What do people Wear In Japan In Winter?

Japanese wear long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, socks, down coats, and other warm dresses that keep their bodies warm in Winter. However, if you belong to a cold region and plan to visit Japan in Winter, you don’t need to wear jackets or sweatshirts under your boots.

In summer, the temperature is high, and the summer season is quite similar throughout the country. However, in Winter, the temperature varies from city to city, depending on where you will visit. Hokkaido has a long winter season and is much colder than that Tokyo. So, you should wear a coat or jumper when going outside. So, if you feel cold, you should pack more warm clothes while visiting Japan.

What Not to Wear In Japan?

In Japan, one must consider some essential things while dressing, for instance, showing too much skin, wearing clothes with offensive language or imagery, and wearing shoes in the house. Japanese consider it unethical to wear shoes on the tatami mat.