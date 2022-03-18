The University of Faisalabad organizes a Seminar on Management

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The University of Faisalabad has organized a seminar on “Performance Management System in Public and Private Sector”.

Director Development & Finance Sahiwal Division Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and HR Head Ittehad Textile Industries (Pvt) Ltd. Rao Jameel Afsar were invited as keynote speakers.

They expressed their views on the Performance Management System. Rector of the University Professor (Emirates) Dr. Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Additional Registrar Ms. Zahida Maqbool, Ms. Muniba Khawar Shahzad (Provincial Coordinator Punjab- Dukhtran e Pakistan Program), Director HR -Mr Shahzad Afzal Cheema (Sadaqat Textile), Dr. Arshia Hashmi (Head of Management Department), Dr. Sohail Jabbar, Dr. Majid Hussain, Dr. Zeeshan Khan. , Dr. Imran Shehzad and Omar Qureshi also attended the seminar and expressed their views in the panel discussion session.

Dr. Arshia Hashmi acted as Moderator. Research Scholar, Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, expressed his views on Public Sector Performance Management and solicited recommendations for overall improvement of Performance Management which included Islamic work ethics, bureau-politic nexus and the elimination of corruption & politicization, and the implementation of public policy processes.

Jamil Afsar recommended the introduction of merit-based performance management system, online performance management system and goal-oriented performance management system in the private sector.

He said that the performance of employees should be evaluated on the basis of merit based rating system. The seminar was attended by a large number of students as well as PhD and M.Phil scholars.