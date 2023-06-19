How to Unlock ARK Map in The Center and Ragnarok: Evolution of Survival

Welcome to ARK’s thrilling and ever-evolving world: Survival Evolved, where survival, dinosaurs, and exploration collide to create an unforgettable gaming experience.

This article will discover two mesmerizing maps within ARK: The Center and Ragnarok. But wait, there’s more! Furthermore, we will discuss the evolution of this beloved game and various other fascinating aspects that make ARK a unique experience.

Playing ARK: Survival Evolved immerses players in an ancient prehistoric landscape full of danger and wonder. When you enter this virtual world, you are faced with the ultimate challenge:

You need to survive against the odds while unraveling the mysteries of the ARKs, gigantic floating islands inhabited by awe-inspiring creatures.

How to Unlock The Center Map in ARK?

The process of unlocking The Center map in ARK: Survival Evolved is relatively straightforward and straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Launch ARK

Launch ARK: Survival Evolved on your preferred platforms, such as a PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or another supported device. You will be taken to the main menu by clicking on this button, where you can access various game options.

Access the “Host/Local” Option

Click on “Host/Local” from the main menu. In this way, you can manage your settings and worlds, giving you complete control over the gameplay experience.

Choose or Create a World

If you have previously played the game, you will find a list of existing worlds on the “Host/Local” menu. Alternatively, you can create a new world to unlock The Center map. Choose the desired world or create a new one based on your preferences.

Access the Admin Console

In order to execute commands, you will need to access the admin console once you have chosen or created a world. You can modify the game and enable certain features through the admin console.

On PC: To open the admin console, press the Tab key.

On Xbox: To open the administrator console, press the LB, RB, X, and Y buttons simultaneously.

On PlayStation: To open the admin console, press the “L1 + R1 + Square + Triangle” buttons simultaneously.

Type the Command

Once the admin console is open, you can enter the command to unlock The Center map. Press Enter or the equivalent button for confirmation to enter the command “open TheCenter” (without the quotes).

Wait for the Map to Load

The game will begin loading The Center map as soon as you execute the command. Depending on your system’s performance and the map’s size, this process may take a few moments. While the map is being loaded, a loading screen or progress indicator will be displayed.

Enter The Center Map

After loading is complete, you will find yourself within The Center map’s vast and immersive world. Congratulations! After successfully unlocking The Center, you can begin your adventure in this unique ARK environment.

How to Unlock The Ragnarok In ARK?

The process of unlocking Ragnarok in ARK: Survival Evolved is relatively straightforward. The following steps should be followed to unlock and access the Ragnarok map:

Launch ARK

Depending on your preference, you may start the game on your PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or any other supported platform.Selecting this button will take you to the main menu, where you can access various game options.

Access the “Host/Local” Option

Click the “Host/Local” option to navigate to the main menu. By doing so, you can manage your worlds and settings, giving you more control over your gameplay experience.

Choose or Create a World

If you have previously played the game, you will see a list of existing worlds in the “Host/Local” menu. Alternatively, you can create a new world specifically for unlocking Ragnarok. Depending on your preferences, choose a world or create one from scratch.

Access the Admin Console

As soon as you have chosen or created a world, you must access the admin console to execute commands. With the admin console, you have the ability to make modifications and enable specific features within the game.

On PC: Open the administration console by pressing the tab key on the keyboard

On Xbox: To access the administrator console, press the LB, RB, X, and Y buttons simultaneously.

On PlayStation: Hold down the L1, R1, Square, and Triangle buttons simultaneously to open the admin interface

Type the Command

Once the admin console has been opened, you can enter the command to unlock Ragnarok. To open Ragnarok, enter the command “open Ragnarok” (without the quotes) and press Enter or the equivalent button.

Wait for the Map to Load

Once the command has been executed, the game will begin loading the Ragnarok map. Depending on your computer’s performance and the map size, this process may take a few minutes.

You can see a loading screen or a progress indicator during the loading process.

Enter the Ragnarok Map

After completing the loading process, you can explore Ragnarok’s vast and awe-inspiring world. Congratulations! The Ragnarok map has been unlocked and accessed by you.

Conclusion

Players can access new adventures and challenges by unlocking The Center and Ragnarok maps in ARK: Survival Evolved. A key feature of Ascension is that it adds depth and progression to the game by allowing players to overcome trials, defeat bosses, and access advanced technology.

As you unlock maps and Ascension to new levels of gameplay, you can explore and conquer the vast landscapes of ARK.