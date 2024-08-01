What to Know Before Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer

Injuries, violence, and abuse impose a significant strain on national economies, causing countries to lose billions of dollars annually in the healthcare sector, lost productivity, and law enforcement. In fact, they account for around 10% of total years lived with disability. (1)

If someone else’s negligence caused your accident, hiring a personal injury lawyer should be your first step. But hold on—before you rush to hire one, there are a few things you should know.

Understand personal injury law

First and foremost, let’s break down what personal injury law covers. While you may think it’s about car collisions or crashes, it’s much broader. It involves:

Slip and fall accidents

Workplace accidents

Medical malpractice

Defective products

Dog bites

Wrongful death claims

Defamation

These are just a few examples of what personal injury law encompasses. It extends beyond common scenarios like vehicle accidents. Each of these areas involves specific legal principles and considerations. The best personal injury lawyer can help you figure out if your situation fits the bill.

Know when to call a personal injury attorney

You might be wondering, “Do I really need a lawyer?’ It’s a fair question. For minor fender-benders or small claims, you might be able to handle things on your own. But there are times when bringing in a law professional is a smart move, such as:

Serious injuries or long-term health effects

Disputes over who’s at fault

Multiple parties involved

Insurance companies playing hardball

Complex legal or medical issues

Reaching out to a trusted legal team is often the best decision to protect your legal rights if you were injured in Utah or find yourself facing a complex legal situation in any state.

Finding the right fit

Not all lawyers are the same. Would you believe there were over 48,373 personal injury law firms in the United States in 2023? That’s a lot to choose from, even with a tiny dip of -0.8% from the previous year. These firms likely specialize in various types of cases, so pinpointing your specific needs can streamline the process. (2)

Here’s how to find a good match:

Check credentials

Verify the lawyer’s education, licensing, and memberships in professional organizations. Many states have specialization certifications for personal injury lawyers.

Experience matters

Consider how long the attorney has been practicing and their track record with cases similar to yours. An experienced lawyer may have valuable insights and established relationships within the legal system.

Read reviews and testimonials

While not the sole deciding factor, client feedback can provide insight into an attorney’s communication style, professionalism, and results.

Schedule consultations

Many personal injury lawyers offer free initial consultations. Use this opportunity to discuss your case and assess if you feel comfortable working with them.

Evaluate communication style

Hire a lawyer who explains legal concepts clearly and keeps you informed throughout the process. Responsiveness is key in a potentially lengthy legal battle.

Consider the personality

You’ll be working closely with your law advocate, so look for one whose personality meshes well with yours. You want someone who’s not only competent but also approachable, empathetic, and able to provide the level of emotional support you need during a potentially stressful legal process.

Assess service fee structure

Understand how the lawyer charges for their services. There are several common fee structures in personal injury law:

Contingency fees: It’s the most common arrangement. The lawyer only gets paid if you win your case, typically taking a percentage of your settlement or award. This percentage usually ranges from 33% to 40%. Hourly rates: Less common in personal injury cases, but some lawyers may charge by the hour, especially for smaller cases or specific services. Flat fees: Rare in personal injury cases, but might be used for simple, straightforward services like document review.



(3)

Keep in mind that fee structures can be negotiable. Don’t hesitate to discuss the terms with your potential lawyer and get all the agreements in writing before proceeding.

Now that you’ve learned how to spot a reliable personal injury attorney, let’s move on to the legal process itself.

The step-by-step process

Once you’ve hired an injury law expert, buckle up–the legal process can be a long and winding road. Here’s a detailed outline of what you might expect:

Investigation: Your lawyer will gather evidence, interview witnesses, and review your medical records.

Demand letter: They’ll send a letter to the at-fault party (or their insurance company) outlining your case and demanding compensation.

Negotiations: There might be some back-and-forth as both sides try to settle.

Filing a lawsuit: If negotiations fail, your legal team might recommend taking the case to court.

Discovery: Both sides exchange information and evidence.

Mediation: A neutral third party might try to help you reach an agreement.

Trial: If all else fails, your case goes before a judge or jury.

Most personal injury cases settle before ever reaching trial. But it’s good to be prepared for all possibilities.

Conclusion

Hiring a personal injury lawyer is a big decision that can significantly impact the outcome of your case and your overall experience during a challenging time. Remember that the right one serves as more than just a legal representative; they become your advocate, advisor, and support system throughout the process. While you focus on your recovery, a reliable attorney will be working hard to make sure you’re treated fairly and receive what you deserve.

