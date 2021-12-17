Schools in Punjab will remain closed from Dec 23 to Jan 6

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 17, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) According to Dr Murad Raas Tweet all private and government schools in Punjab will remain closed from December 23 to January 6.

Education Minister Punjab and MPA PP 159 Lahore Dr Murad Raas has issued announcement of winter vacations on his official Twitter Account.

It may be recalled that some time ago, a meeting of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar in which a final decision had been taken regarding the winter vacations.

The NCOC said that the decision on holidays in foggy areas will be taken by the provincial governments themselves. However, in Islamabad, the holidays would start from January 1. The provincial government would decide on holidays in areas with severe weather or fog and will issue a notification accordingly.

According to the NCOC, the purpose of rescheduling holidays is to get more vaccinations in educational institutions. By keeping schools open, millions of students can be vaccinated. Millions of students have not been vaccinated yet and children can be infected. NCOC has appealed to get vaccinated against corona virus.