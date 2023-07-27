8 Bowel Health Tips You Must Adopt This Year

Struggling with bowel health issues can make it difficult for you to enjoy good health. If you want to ensure that you digest foods easily and avoid health problems in the long run, you have to boost your gut health.

Contrary to what many people think, you don’t have to spend a lot of time or money on improving gut health in a short time. The seven tips mentioned below will boost your gut health faster – keep reading to find out more!

1. Improve Your Diet

Eating whatever you find tasty is not going to help you follow a bowel health plan. You need to be careful about the foods you consume to ensure that your bowels function properly and you don’t face any bowel health issues.

Make sure you avoid eating foods that are super spicy or contain items that are hard to digest. You should also consume a fiber supplement to ensure that your bowels can function properly.

Creating a proper diet plan is something that requires knowledge and experience. Instead of making a diet plan yourself, you should consider getting help from a dietitian. Only a skilled dietitian can understand the needs of your body and develop a diet plan that suits you most.

2. Manage Your Water Intake

Consuming healthy foods alone won’t help your bowels to function properly. To ensure that you can consume foods easily and avoid bowel health problems, you have to drink at least 2-3 liters of water daily.

The best way to manage your water intake is by keeping a water bottle with you. Your water bottle will ensure that you don’t forget about hydration goals. Besides drinking water, you should also consume healthy fluids that allow you to manage water levels in the body.

3. Stay Physically Fit

Sitting for prolonged hours in your seat is not going to promote healthy bowel movements. You have to add more physical activity to your life if you want your bowels to function properly and digest foods faster.

The best way of adding physical activity to life is doing exercise. You can consider joining a gym in your area if you want to learn about exercises and hold yourself accountable by making a gym buddy. However, if you don’t have time to join a local gym, you can consider setting up one at home.

4. Adopt Better Toilet Habits

Many people make mistakes in the toilet that translate into worsened bowel health. If you want to avoid bowel problems in the long run, you should be mindful of how you use the toilet.

For example, holding your breath to ease the excretion of feces is not a good practice. You should take your time in the toilet and sit in a proper position so you can relieve yourself without damaging your bowels in the long run.

Make sure you lean forward with a straight back and use a footstool if needed so you can empty your bowels easily.

5. Be Mindful of Your Bowel

Bowels have natural reflexes that can help you find out if you are suffering from any bowel health problems. To avoid any serious bowel health problem, you should be more mindful about your bowel movements.

For example, if you feel uneasy and feel something moving in your bowels, you should review your eating pattern in the last 72 hours. Seek professional help if you have eaten something that your body is unable to digest.

6. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Not having a healthy body weight will make it difficult for you to achieve your bowel health goals. To ensure that your bowels function properly, you need to get rid of extra body fat and have a healthy body weight.

You can manage your weight if you follow a proper weight management plan. By following a plan, you will find it easier to avoid practices that can decrease your body weight abruptly.

7. Follow Your Doctor

Keep in mind that following bowel health practices might not be helpful in some cases. If you have some underlying health issues that stop your bowels from functioning properly, you have to consider getting advice from your doctor.

Only your doctor can analyze your gut health and recommend proven practices that promote proper functioning of the bowels.