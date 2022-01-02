Old Dipsonians Union Holds Annual Dinner at DPS Chichawatni

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Jan 2, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The first annual dinner in honor of students and teachers organized by “Old Dipsonians Union (ODU) at Divisional Public School Chichawatni.

What is Old Dipsonians Union (ODU)

Old Dipsonians Union (ODU) is a DPS Chichawatni Alumni Association which has recently been established to keep in touch with new and old students of DPS Chichawatni. Student career counseling is one of the primary goals of Old Dipsonians Union. To this end, the organization will organize various lectures and events in future.

So far more than 230 students have become members of this organization. Assistance was sought from the school records for membership and the data of each student along with his school ID، phone number, current profession and address has been saved.

The Organizational Structure of Old Dipsonians Union

The organizational structure of ODU includes the Supreme Council and Cxecutive Committee. The Supreme Council includes Vice Principal Mudassar Rizwan, Kashif Bashir Kashif and Haseeb Babar.

The Cxecutive Committee includes Chief Executive Haseeb Babar, President Farhan Ali, Vice President Wasif Akram, General Secretary Owais Haq and Media Secretary Ammar Bin Saleem.

Brig. (R) Syed Anwar UL Hassan Kirmani Speech at ODU Annual Dinner

On the occasion, Principal Brig. (R) Syed Anwar UL Hassan Kirmani and Vice Principal Mudassar Rizwan were warmly welcomed by the students. The Principal was worn a Turban and a horse dance was organized to welcome him to the stage.

Addressing the function, Brig. (R) Syed Anwar UL Hassan Kirmani said that the organization of this wonderful event by the students of DPS Chichawatni is welcome. This will encourage new students and help them determine their future professions.

Talking about the organization’s manifesto, he said that politics was not a forbidden tree. What tarnishes politics is intolerance. Respect for each other was the first condition.

On the occasion, he appreciated the services of Vice Principal Mudassar Rizwan for DPS Chichawatni and assured his full support for the school and newly established organization (ODU).

After his speech, the awards were distributed among the teachers and the students. The function continued till late at night in which after dinner the students took pictures with the teachers and left with bundles of sweet memories.