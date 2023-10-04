The Role of AI and Big Data In Modernizing Recruitment

AI plays an integral part in modern recruitment. It allows process automation, optimization, and ATS management. It also can reduce bias and make talent acquisition more effective in many ways.

AI in HR: Penetration and Usage

According to Intelion Systems, the AI recruitment market is estimated at over $590 billion in 2023. The forecasts expect it to continue to grow in the next decade. The same source states that 44% of respondents use AI systems in recruiting to save time. At the same time, 35% of professionals have concerns about missing talent due to imperfections of this technology.

Despite worries, the perception of the technology is mostly positive. Professionals believe that it can optimize processes, decrease biases, and overtake time-consuming operations. As of now, about 40% of companies already use AI-powered solutions in talent acquisition. And more than 70% of respondents have plans to adopt such solutions in the near future.

Another study published by Zippia also shows interesting results, namely:

About 65% of recruiters use AI and Big Data solutions in their work;

95% of professionals believe that such technologies will help candidates in the job search process;

About 67% of professionals claim that AI has improved talent acquisition in their experience.

Overall, experts believe that the technology is advanced enough to optimize the recruitment process. Because it allows for saving time and money, it is going to be adopted by more companies. That’s why it is crucial to understand how it is used and the implications of such a change.

Application of AI and Big Data

Artificial intelligence helps with talent acquisition in sourcing, shortlisting, and even interviewing. Such solutions are cost-effective and offer the opportunity for human professionals to focus on more advanced tasks.

How is it applied in the current process? Here are the most prominent applications:

Sourcing of candidates

With the use of intelligent algorithms, professionals can source talent dramatically faster. An algorithm can scan job boards, social media pages, and internal databases for a specific skill set or qualification. As a result, a recruiter gets a list of potential candidates with relevant credentials in a matter of minutes.

There are even HR chatbots that can communicate with potential candidates and figure out how suitable they are for a specific role.

Screening

HR professionals deal with a massive volume of applications, especially if it is a large company. Screening is time-consuming and tiring. AI can perform this task with ease. It screens resumes and creates a short list of the most suitable ones.

The software can extract and present all crucial data from applications to a human professional. It gives all candidates a fair chance and saves tremendous time for HR departments.

Such solutions are much more advanced than traditional ATS systems. They can also evaluate behavioral patterns, skills, and potential red flags. So it is not only about keywords anymore.

Assessment

Also, AI solutions come in handy in the assessment of skills and competencies. Of course, the application depends on the role and its specifics. But it is a handy tool for many industries to ensure a more objective assessment.

Such software can test skills, reactions, and behavioral patterns. It allows not only assessing one’s professional performance but also personality traits and weaknesses. Also, the gamification of the process is often much more comfortable for applicants.

Interviewing

Interviews are crucial in talent acquisition. And they are the focus of human professionals. But AI and Big Data can help here too. Analyzing facial movements and speech patterns, the software can suggest the best candidates for the next round.

Voice recognition allows for determining the emotional state and tone of the applicant. All of this information can be vital for assessment. After a conversation, hiring experts can look through reports and see how fast a person responds and what questions are most difficult.

Onboarding

This technology can also assist the HR department in the last stage of the talent acquisition process. It can create a more personalized and engaging experience. It can apply gamification as well. AI can turn an orientation into an entertaining experience while covering all the essential responsibilities.

The usage of Big Data offers an opportunity to better understand a person and shape onboarding according to their interests, preferences, and needs.

The usage of Big Data offers an opportunity to better understand a person and shape onboarding according to their interests, preferences, and needs.

Benefits of AI and BD in Recruitment

Both these technologies can be applied at every stage of talent acquisition. And they provide many advantages for professionals because of several reasons, including:

Such solutions save a tremendous amount of time for professionals;

These technologies streamline time-consuming processes while human experts get more time to focus on other responsibilities that require creativity and vision;

The application of intelligent algorithms allows for maximizing the efficiency of the process and finding the best suitable candidates;

They improve the quality of hires and candidate retention. As a result, they save even more money for the company;

These technologies can enhance the experience of applications as well;

They are able to reduce biases and provide more objective and inclusive processes.

Risks and Consideration

Although the response is mostly positive, there are some considerations about AI’s impact on recruitment. Like any other tool, its effectiveness depends on how people use it. It can offer a lot of advantages. But it is not perfect, and it is vital to be aware of potential risks.

First of all, the issue of bias is not as simple as it seems. The algorithm is less prone to have different biases. However, it depends on who created it and what data it was trained on. All AI solutions are human-made and trained, which means they can adopt their creators’ biases.

Amazon’s experience with an AI candidate selection tool is one of the most notorious examples. Although it was very efficient in terms of costs and time, it preferred male candidates. So technology can also have a bias, and professionals must be aware of that.

Secondly, AI needs a massive amount of data for training and analysis. It means more computing power and a longer learning process for the system. An ML algorithm might require thousands of resumes just to learn how to access candidates for one role.

Thirdly, there is a concern about personal data. For instance, assessing one’s facial expressions and voice lies in the gray area of sensitive data collection. Candidates need to be aware of such systems and what information they might collect. There is a lack of transparency and regulations in this aspect.

And such an assessment is not always ideal. For example, if a candidate is sick at the moment or has a health condition, the data would vary from what is considered a norm. At the same time, it doesn’t undermine one’s skills and performance. So human experts need to be in control and charge of technology.

And last but not least, there is skepticism regarding new technology. It happens with every step in modernization. Some companies or professionals might not feel optimistic about AI and BD in recruitment. It might slow the adoption down.

Wrapping Up: What the Future Holds

The implementation of such technologies will continue. The benefits are too great to ignore. They save time and money. And they can increase efficiency dramatically. At the same time, it is essential to see potential considerations.

No technology is perfect, and AI is still in its early stages. There has to be more research, developments, and regulations in place. But it is safe to say that such solutions are not going anywhere. They are revolutionizing talent acquisition and will continue to do it in the future.