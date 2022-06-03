4 Trainees Booked for stealing medicine in THQ Chichawatni

Chichawatni ( Tehsil Press Club – Zafar Iqbal Ansari )

City Police Station Chichawatni has registered an FIR against 4 trainees in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni for stealing medicine. Three suspects are arrested.

According to the details, Bilal Ashraf, Umar Farooq, Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Talha, who were receiving dispenser training at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, stole medicine on May 22 while on duty.

The theft was detected with the help of investigation and CCTV cameras. The investigation revealed that 203 iron screws, 100 injections and 25 synox eye drops were stolen.

A case has been registered against the accused at City Chichawatni police station on the request of MS THQ Hospital Kazim Hayat Vathra and further investigation is underway.

