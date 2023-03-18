10 Top Most Fashionable Celebrities In the World

The entertainment industry is full of glamour, where every celebrity makes her fashion trend. So in this article, we will tell you the most fashionable celebrities in the world. Let’s talk about it.

1.Kendall Jenner

The popular American model Kendall Jenner came into the limelight when they appeared in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has been featured in the magazine’s editorial, advertising campaigns, and runway shows. Her name is included in one of the top models in the world.

2.Gigi Hadid

here is another popular and well-known model named Gigi Hadid. Everyone knows her well, as she signed with IMG Models in 2013. She made her debut in November 2014 and ranked among the top models. British Fashion Council was included in the international model of the year in 2016.

3.Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West is another model-actress, socialite, and businesswoman in our list of most fashionable celebrities in the world. She gained media attention as a stylist for Paros Hilton. However, she received a notice when a sex tape was revealed with her former boyfriend, Ray J, in 2017. Kim and her family started appearing in the E1 reality television series Keep Up with the Kardashians.

4.Rihanna

Everyone knows about a Barbadian singer, actress, songwriter, and businesswoman. She was born in Saint Michael and grew up in Bridgetown. Rihanna is a hardworking singer who signed a recording contract with Def jam Recordings after auditioning for hip-hop producer and rapper Jay Z.

She came into the limelight. Her debut album, Music of the sun, ranked in the top 10 of the US billboard 200. Moreover, one single, Pon de Replay, ranked at the US billboard 100 number one single. Rihanna achieved so much success on behalf of her studio album name, A Girl Like Me, which ranked among the five on the US billboard 200.

5.Karlie Kloss

Here is another popular name on the list of the most fashionable celebrities worldwide. Karlie Kloss is a model and became Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2013 to 2015. she started her modeling career at the age of 16.

6.Blake Lively

Blake Ellender is a popular American actress known because of the films the private lives of Pippa Lee, Green Lantern, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Savages, and many more.

7.Cara Delevingne

Cara is an English actress and model who signed with storm model management after leaving school in 2009. Cara won the model of the year award in 2012 and 2014. However, the model also appeared in many shows such as Burberry, mulberry, Jason Wu, and Dolce & Gabbana. She began her acting career by playing a minor role in the film named adaptation of Anna Karenina. Her major role was noted in the mystery movie named Paper Towns.

8.Beyonce

Beyonce is a famous American actress, producer, and dancer. Her birthplace is Houston, Texas. She has performed in many dancing and singing competitions. She got famous as the leading singer of Destiny’s child. Her debut album Dangerously in love hit and made her a solo artist worldwide. On behalf of this, she won five Grammy awards and was featured on the billboard hot 100. Other popular singles, Baby boy and Crazy in love, are included.

9.Amal Clooney

Amal is an activist author and British Lebanese lawyer. She is a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers and specializes in international law and human activism. Clooney represented the National Iranian American Council and the Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human rights. Her client named, Julian Assange, is the founder of Wikileaks.

10.Olivia Palermo

Olivia is a famous actress, model, and co-host pf tv reality series named The City. She came into the limelight when cast in television series. The hills chronicled the personal and professional lives of Lauren Conrad. After shifting to New York City, Olivia joined the cast of the City in 2010 and then launched her eponymous fashion line with Nordstrom after four years.