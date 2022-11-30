Details of Ex-Husband Ian Alexander Sr’s Net Worth and Others

Ian Alexander Sr got famous when he married popular actress Regina King. His date of birth is 8th April 1956, and his birthplace is Kamloops, Colombia, Canada. In his acting career, he shifted to the United States. Everyone wants to know about ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr’s net worth and other details.

Professional Life

The ex-husband of Regina Kind started his acting career in Kamloops and appeared in various television shows. Alexander appeared in anthology television series named Masters of Horror in 2005. The show aired on the cable network showtime. After that, he appeared in the sitcom The Chris Isaak Show. Also, he worked on the live-action program named Animal Miracles that aired on Animal Planet. In other Disney programs, ‘the Ultimate Christmas Present’ is also included.

The relationship status of Regina Kind and Alexander

The ex-wife Regina King’s popularity, increased when she was cast in the movie named Friday and followed it up with a supporting role in the movie Jerry Maguire.

After that, she appeared in many television shows, such as Boondocks and Southland, with her performance in the latter earning her two Critics Choice Award nominations for two consecutive years. In her two popular movies, Legally Blonde 2, Ray and poetic Justice are included.

Moreover, Regina King appeared in the series American Crime in 2015 and received three Prime Time Emmy Award nominations and won two. In some other series, The Leftovers, Seven Second, The Major, and The Big Bang Theory are included.

Relationship Status

The couple met in 1994, and after three years of dating, they tied in the knot. They had a son, and things were going well until 2006, and after that, King announced her divorce from her husband. According to some reports, he had an extramarital affair and was caught in the act with the woman by Rejina.

They also had a son, and after separationRejina filed for custody and took care of her son as a single mother.

Regina also started dating, and according to reports, in 2007, she was dating Nicholas Gonzales. She was also in a romantic relationship with a professional basketball player named Quentin Richardson but, after some time, separated.

She is best known for his work in series like “The Cosby Show” and “The Resident” in 2013. She was in a relationship with actor Malcolm Jamal Warner, and after two years, things did not remain good.

Ex-Husband Ian Alexander Sr’s net worth

According to sources, the ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr’s net worth is $3 million through an acting career. His ex-wife’s net worth was almost $12 million and continuously increasing.