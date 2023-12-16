Gemi Bordelon Bio: The Wife of Former Football Player Ben Bordelon

Gemi Bordelon became famous as the wife of Ben Bordelon, a former LSU Tigers football team player and NFL player for the San Diego Chargers. She also carved out her path to success and was reportedly a successful entrepreneur.

Gemi is a loving personality, as witnessed in her viral TikTok video. As a successful businesswoman, she has worked for Bollinger Shipyard as a CEO and chairperson since 2000.

Gemi has a solid political connection and also went to the White House with LSU players. The viral video was also shot in the White House. Let's explore the life of former player Ben and her wife Gemi Bordelon.

Early Life

Gemi was born on 1st February 1975 in Louisiana, USA. She is an American national and came into focus in January 2020. More information regarding her parents and siblings needs to be available.

Husband and Children

As we know, Gemi Bordelon is the wife of former LSU Tigers football player Ben Bordelon. But she keeps her personal life private. She is a loving wife, mother and a successful businesswoman. Gemis is the mother of two beautiful sons and a daughter.

The son’s names are Bo Bordelon and Brett Bordelon, and the daughter’s is Brooke Bordelon. Her daughter completed her studies at Louisiana State University and got her graduation degree in 2020. Besides, her daughter also participated in various activities.

Career of Gemi and Ben Bordelon

Gemi gained fame while visiting the White House alongside the LSU football team. The team shared the video to mark their National College Football Championship victory. Once Gemi revealed that she graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1994 and also went to Louisiana State University.

As we already told Gemis is the wife of former player Ben Bordelon, who played offensive tackle for the San Diego Charges in 1997. During his college days, he played for the LSU football team. In 1996, the player got second team all southeastern conference honors as a senior. He soon retired from the sport and started supporting his family business. Benjamin was the CEO and president of Bollinger Shipyards, LLC. Everyone knows him as the grandson of Donald Bollinger, who founded the company in 1946 and is now leading it by the third generation.

Ben joined the business as a project manager in 2000 and held various managerial positions throughout multiple locations. He remained executive vice president from 2002 to September 2013. He always remained active in many professions and community organizations.

Furthermore, Ben became the chairman of the Shipbuilders Council of America and also an active board member of the Offshore Marine Service Association, Young President Organization, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and The United States Coast Guard Foundation. Besides, he also supports many schools, charities, and churches in the community.

This dance video was on the song ‘Get the Gat Song’ that went viral on social media. In that video, her identity was unknown, and her daughter Brooker Bordelon confirmed once she was her mother.

Net Worth

According to sources, Gemi got fame and money as Ben’s wife. The estimated net worth of Gemi Bordelon is $750k. However, her husband, Ben Bordelon, enjoys a net worth of $5 million.

Physical Appearance

Gemi is 78 years old but still looks gorgeous. Gemi is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 57 kg. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, which makes her attractive.

Gemi Bordelon has a fantastic figure and looks like a model as she blooms because of her astonishing figure. Gemi Bordelon’s actual body measurements are 36-25-36 inches. Her daughter’s name is Brooke Bordelon.

Facts About Gemi