90 Day Fiance Angela Star Weight Loss Journey!

The wife of Michael Ilesanmi has always come with some controversy. Angela Deem is a 90-day Fiance weight loss journey Star, and during the Happily Ever After the season, she was seen working on the health journey. She visited Dr. Michael K. Obeng, and her behavior was less than stellar.

She left the fans annoyed and upset about this, and some thought she was engaged in harassment at the doctor’s office. Well, things turned good, and Deem flaunted her slimmer figure since her weight loss surgery. She surprised her fans with the latest pictures where she looks thin, scary skinny. Here is her 90 Day Weight loss Journey.

Angela 90 Day Fiance Weight Loss Journey

Angela Deem came into the limelight and disclosed her remarkable weight loss journey in September 2020. She went for bariatric surgery for health and appearance. Before that, she talked about her desire to get surgery while she was struggling to breathe.

She went through less than five surgeries, and the television star lost 90 pounds after liposuction, a breast reduction, and gastric sleeve treatment in August 2020. She shared her weight reduction miracle on Instagram. She posted her previous and current pictures and surprised the fans.

Michael Against Angela’s Weight Loss Surgery

Angela’sAngela’s doctor Dr, Michael K Obeng, and his team gave her a huge makeover. Well, her husband was not happy with her weight loss surgery. During 90 Day Fiance: Happily, Ever After season 5, the husband was not on board with her procedures.

She proceeded with the surgery and told the doctor to reassure her husband that he would not be losing the big things. Well, he hinted about her marriage as misery as her husband was in Nigeria. On the other side, Angela was flirting with her handsome doctor from polarized 90 Day Fiance. Fans also know that and criticized her for commenting on how disrespectful she was to he husband by flirting.

Well, her husband and doctor sorted the things with a man-to-man talk, and that was one of the best moments from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After episode 4. During an interview, Deem said she wanted to enhance her look for her husband.

Fans’ Reaction To Angela’s New Look

The 55 years old Angela had fulfilled her goal and developed a sagging face. She looked old after the weight loss and posted her before and after photos for comparison. One of the fans said it happened after her smoking habit and decades of not exercising, and others appreciated her. All in All, Angela is happy with her weight loss journey and living a youthful life again.