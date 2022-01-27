Adeeba Mubarak Case : Tehreek e Ehsas to Protest at DPO Office Sahiwal

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Faroooq Butt ) Pakistan Tehreek e Ehsas is going to protest at DPO Office Sahiwal tomorrow for the recovery of Adeeba Mubarak.

According to the details, Chichawatni police and the administration have completely failed to recover the missing girl Adeeba Mubarak in the allotted time and are trying to hide their incompetence by calling this case blind.

On this, Tehreek e Ehsas Pakistan has decided to protest outside Sahiwal DPO office on Friday, January 28, 2022, for the recovery of missing Adiba Mubarak, arrest of the killers of President Anjuman e Tajran Yousuf Jamal Tikka Shaheed and stop the ongoing dacoities in the city.

“Until we get justice, we will not sit idly by and keep raising our voices in every forum.” Information Department Tehreek e Ehsas Pakistan.

Who is Missing girl Adeeba Mubarak of Chichawatni

Adeeba Mubarak is a six years old daughter of Mubarak Ali. She lived at Chak 110/7R Chichawatni. On Nov 22, 2021 she went to buy eggs and didn’t return.

On the direction of DPO Sahiwal, Sadar Police Station Chichawatni registered a case and formed four teams to search for the missing girl.

On December 10, 2021 District Police Officer Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch visited Chak 110/7R Chichawatni and met Missing Girl Adeeba Mubarak’s parents.

On December 21, 2021 Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Amin Ansari, father of Zainab Ansari Shaheed (Kasur) visited Chichawatni and went to the house of Adiba Mubarak. They met the parents of the innocent girl and consoled them.

The first registered political party of Sahiwal District, Tehreek-e-Ehsas Pakistan protested on Friday, December 24, on non-recovery of Adiba Mubarak.

On December 27, 2021 Massive protest erupted in Chichawatni city against Sadar Police for not recovering 6 year old girl Adeeba Mubarak who went missing on Nov 22, 2021.