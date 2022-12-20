Adrian Peterson Successful Career, Net Worth, Wife and Children

Adrian Peterson is a well-known name in the history of the NFL and a talented American football player. Adrian started playing football at a very young age, and now he is considered one of the most valuable running backs. Let’s know everything about him. people ask about about his family; wife and children. Axyl Eugene Peterson is one of his child and getting popularity.

Adrian Lewis Peterson was born on 21st March 1985 in Texas, United States. His mother’s name was Bonita Brown, a Texas State champion at Westwood High School. She won three times, then enrolled in the University of Houston and got an athletic scholarship. The father of Adrian was a shooting guard for Idaho, and his name was Nelson Peterson.

Adrian witnessed his brother die at the age of seven who died in a car accident. After that, his father went to jail because of a money laundering case. His nickname is All Day, which his father kept since he was a harsh kid. This name is now referred to as A.D.

Professional Life

The player said, thank you to my family, fans, and friends for their support. I am thankful for the tweets, text messages, and phone calls from my fellow prayers. God bless you, everyone, and thank you so much.

His career started when he went to the University of Oklahoma and received a scholarship. He ended up in second place in the Heisman Trophy in 2004 and sustained injuries during his college days. Adrian wanted to quickly heal and became the first running back of the Minnesota Vikings in 2007.

However, in college, he also had some health issues and experienced life-changing anaphylactic Shock. Moreover, Adrian got AP All pro team in 2009 when they competed against Cleveland Browns. They won against Dallas Cowboys but lost the battle against the Saints in NFL Championship.

In 2011, his name was included in the top 100 players of BFL, and then he became the highest-paid running back in NFL with a $96 million contract worth. Also, he got the injury in 2015 but recovered in a short time and ended up with six carries in a game against Indianapolis Colts.

Relationship Status

No doubt, Adrian Peterson is a successful player and won seven Pro Bowls and an award for NFL Most Valuable Player in 2012. Similarly, he is successful in her relationship. He married Ashley brown and has three beautiful children named Arian Peterson Jr, Adeje Peterson, and Axyl Eugene Peterson.

Moreover, he also had a child with a waitress, but he died in the hospital because of sustained injuries. His mother’s boyfriend murdered the child, and Adrian saw him just one day before his death.

Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth

According to sources, the estimated net worth of Adrian Peterson is $4 million.