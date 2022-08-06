Agt Quick Change Artist Lea Kyle Got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum

The American talent competition show America’s Got Talent is best known for finding talented people from various fields. In the last episode of Magician, Lea Kyle surprised the judges with her mind-blowing performance. Let’s see who is agt quick change Artist.

She started her performance in leggings and a black dress. When the music kicked off, her outfits switched again and again, and she changed several dressed without hiding behind any curtain.

Heidi Klum, the Supermodel, was taken by her and said, “You were doing real magic, absolutely incredible and flawless. I mean, you know how much I love fashion and feel like we have really had anyone that is as good as you.”

Heidi pressed the golden buzzer with both hands and gave a social distance hug to Lea. Now she is considered the Agt Quick Change Artist.

Who Is Agt Quick Change Artist, Lea Kyle?

Lea Kyle gave an audition for America’s Got Talent and shared the details of her birth. We don’t have much detail about her parents and siblings. The height of Lea is five feet and three inches, and she weighs 51 kg. she has a slender face, blond hair, and an hourglass figure.

Social Media Presence

Lea Kyle is active on social media under the username @leakylemagician, with more than 20.4 k followers. Moreover, she is active on TikTok with 30k followers and on Twitter with 628 followers.

Professional Life

When she entered her career, she started working as a beautician. After that, her boyfriend Florian was in America’s Got Talent in 2020 and asked her to perform in the show.

Kyle discovered her Talent at the age of 17 after meeting Florian. She performed with him on stage and was passionate about it. Moreover, she focused on developing skills as a magician and performed in many magic festivals.

She won the French Champion of Magic title and secured first place in General magic. Moreover, she also won the Pierre Brahma prize at FFAP 2019 Congress in Mandelieu La Napoule. Furthermore, she traveled to many countries like Mexico and Spain. She auditioned for the American talent show and performed in from of Taylor and Penn.

Lea Kyle’s Net Worth

Lea is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Lea Kyle is $200 k.

Relationship Status

Agt Quick Change Artist is committed to Florian Sainbet. Her boyfriend is from Bordeaux Center, France. He is a s professional magician. He attended Lycee Les Iris and performed at AGT but was eliminated in Judge Cuts. Lea and Florian have been together for almost eight years. Lea mentioned her boyfriend to discover her Talent.