Everyone knew Alexa Demie when she was only 20 years old. There is a big difference between her face and age; therefore, fans are very curious and ask about her real age. Alexa is also well-known because of her role as Maddy Perez in the series Euphoria. Let’s talk about Alexa Demie Real name, age, and all other details.

Facts about Alexa Demie

Alexa is not a high schooler in real life. She is in her 20s and got media attention after rumored about her real age. This news went viral when people found a list of alumni from high school where she claimed that she completed graduation in high school in 2008 and mentioned the age 29-30.

Many people also tweeted her picture alongside other stars like the Kardashian sisters, Grimes, and Azealia Banks and left the question about Alexa Demie’s real age. Azealia Banks also replied to a tweet to @care bear 666 and said, “30 is the new 20.”

People made humorous memes and targeted Alexa. Many celebrities also shared some stories about they were treated because of their age. However, Alexa did not reply to any of the rumors.

Alexa Demie Real Name And As A True Cali Girl

Alexa Demie real name is Alexa Demie Wilson Vanerstrom in 1990. Her birthplace is Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Rose Mendez, raised her, who was a makeup artist from Mexico. There is no detail regarding her father, and she said she maintained a good relationship with her father.

Moreover, Alexa is also the cast star in Euphoria and began her career in 2015. She was also seen in the short video Miles, where she played the role of Shairee in the tv series Ray Donovan. After that, Alexa was seen in many movies such as The OA, Euphoria Brigsby Bear, Mid-90s waves, and others.