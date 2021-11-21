Ali Ahmed Kurd Iconic Speech in AJCONF21

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – November 21c 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Ali Ahmed Kurd questioned the role of judiciary at Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore today. CJP Gulzar Ahmed was presiding the sesssion and ex CPJ Saqib Nisar was also there.

According to the details, Lawyers leader Ali Ahmed Kurd has made a fiery speech at Asma Jahangir Conference 2021 where Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad, Qazi Faiz Esa and other judges were president among a number of senior lawyers and retired judges.

Ali Ahmad Kurd’s speech is being termed as Iconic speech and has caused an uproar online and offline because of the civil and military issues he highlighted. Among them the most fiery claim was about Pak Army Generals who have been exercising freely in the country for last 7 decades.

Ali Kurd said:

“Our judiciary is at number 126 because of a general who dominates 22 crore people. This general’s dominance should be changed now. It is the time now when this general will have to come down or the people will go up. There should be equality between a general and ordinary people.”

Kurd also criticised supreme court on taking dictation from Army Generals and not taking the right decisions. He said the judiciary is not independent at all. He was possibly referring to World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index 2021, on which Pakistan ranked 126th in category of fundamental rights.

On which Chief justice of Supreme court of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad rejected his claims and maintained that the judiciary was performing without any pressure from any other institution. He said not to maintain false claims and disappoint people from judiaciary.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah thanked Ali Ahmed Kurd & said no judge can make an excuse that he was pressured as that was a violation of oath.

Ali Ahmad Kurd’s fiery speech is gone viral on social media and trending on Twitter, Facebook and other social media apps with #AliAhmadKurd , #AliAhmedKurd , #عدلیہ_کو_آزاد_کرو , and other hashtags.

Daring journalist Matiullah Jan says: “if judiciary is independent then Chief Justice didn’t need to claim this. He further added, if media was free then why only #CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed speech was shown? Why didn’t air speech of lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd?”

Salman Sikandar wrote: “Just wanted to let people know that the students raising Azadi Slogans during the speech of Ali Ahmed Kurd are mobilizing for Students Solidarity March being held on 26th Nov. They are demanding their right to unionise along with other demands.”