Ali Wong’s Height, Bio, Net Worth, Personal and Professional Life

Ali Wong is a well-known comedian, actor, producer, and writer. People are curious about her, such as Ali Wong’s height, net worth, husband, etc. So, let’s talk about it.

Early Life of Ali Wong

Ali Wong’s real name is Alexandra Dawn. She is an American actor, writer, comedian, and producer. Wong’s date of birth is 19th April 1982 in San Francisco, California. Her father was a physician and worked for Kaiser Permanente for 30 years.

Her mother’s name is Tammy Wong; she shifted from Hue, Central Vietnam, to the United States in 1960. Wong is the youngest child in her family.

Ali Wong’s Height and Weight

Ali Wong’s height is five feet, and she weighs 127 lb.

Education

Ali Wong graduated from San Francisco University High School. After that, she went to UCLA theatre company and studied Asian American Studies. Moreover, she discovered her desire to participate in the University theatre company.

Besides, Wong worked at the Liar of the Golden Bear, a UC Berkeley alumni summer family camp, and spent her junior year in Hanoi, Vietnam. In 2005, she completed graduation at Suma Cum Laude in Asian American studies and went to Vietnam as a Fulbright scholar.

Professional Life

Wong started work as a stand-up comedian at Brainwash café when she was in college. This gave her the confidence to relocate to New York. After that, she continued her career as a professional comic. She toiled away in New York to achieve her comedic potential.

In 2011, her breakthrough came, and her name was included in the top ten comics. After that, Wong appeared in many shows such as Best Week Ever and John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show. Chelsea Lately and many others.

Fortunately, Netflix approached her and offered the show that happened in 2016 named Baby Cobra. She recorded the show, and she was seven months pregnant at that time.

Netflix took two years to release a second special and then aired under the title “Hard Knock Wife.” A Netflix film was written by her named “Always Be My Maybe.” That was a big success in 2019. Moreover, she published untold stories, and advice for living your best life, Dear girls: Intimate Tales. She said these would be the life guidance for my growing girls.

Her name was mentioned in the time’s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. Her major role was also noted in the American sitcom, Housewife, which aired from 2016 to 2021.

Ali Wong’s Net Worth

Ali is a comic genius, and her estimated net worth of Wong is $5 million. She is well-recognized because of her passionate and strong point of view on the issues regarding women.

Netflix’s Special of Ali Wong

Ali Wong debuted in a Netflix stand-up series named Don Wong on Valentine’s Day 2022. It premiered on 14th February 2022.

Personal Life

The popular comedian Ali Wong married Justin Jakarta. Justin is the son of a business mogul and television celebrity, ken Hakuta. They met in 2010 and married in 2014. In her stand-up show, she mentions her spouse and marriage.

They have two children; Mari was born in 2015, and the second Nikki was born after two years in 2017. She also told in her stand-ups that she miscarried twins before the birth of her first child.

Social Media Presence

Ali Wong is active on social media. His Instagram account is under the username @aliwong and has 2 million followers with just four posts.