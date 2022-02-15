Top Pakistani Actress Alizy Shah Showbiz Journey

Alizy Shah is one of Pakistan’s most well-known actresses. She has appeared in a number of Pakistani drama series and films, and is now a fan favourite among the general public. Alizy is also a fantastic dancer.

Alizy Shah Biography

This lovely young lady was born on June 9, 2000, in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Her height is 5 feet and 5 inches, and she weighs 50 kg. Alizy is a health-conscious young lady. She works out on a regular basis in order to maintain her weight. Her eyes are brown, and her hair colour is likewise brown. Shah is her father’s name. She is the only child of her parents, and hence has no siblings.

Alizy Shah Career

She began working on television when she was six years old. She was also seen in a TV commercial with Waseem Akhter. In 2017, she began working professionally as an actor.

She plays a role in darmaChoti Si Zindagi and then in the films Hoor Pari and Jo Tu Chahey as the female lead. She appears asTamana in the television series Daldal and Palwasha in the drama series Ishq tamasha. In the drama series Ehd-e-Wafa, she played the part of Dua. Ehd-e-Wafa turned out to be a hit television programme. Alizeh did exceptionally well in Ehd-e-Wafa. Her most recent project was MeraDilMeraDushman, in which she played Maira.

In addition to acting, she has posed for a number of well-known companies. She is very active on all of her social media sites, connecting with millions of admirers and followers. She is very active on Instagramand now on tiktokwhere she often posts photographs and videos to delight her admirers and followers.

Alizy Shah Award

After anamazing performance in “IshqTamsha,” Alizy Shah has received the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation (2018).