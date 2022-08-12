All Details of Taylor Lautner’s Fiance, Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner announced engagement with Taylor Dome. He said, “all of my wishes come true.” Taylor Lautner’s Instagram is full of pictures with Taylor Dome.

He proposed to his fiance on 11th November. The couple was happy and surrounded by bouquets and candles. They revealed their romance on Instagram in 2018 with Halloween-themed. Fans are curious to know about Taylor Lautner’s fiance Taylor Dome.

Who is Taylor Dome

Taylor Dome was born on 17th March 1997. His birthplace is Los Angeles, California. Dome spent most of her life in Southern California. Moreover, she trained herself as a nurse and attended the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.

Moreover, Dome graduated in 2019 and wore a gown with her buddy Marissa Civale. Taylor shared all smiles in navy blue scrubs and showed the realities of the job while wearing personal protective equipment because of covid 19.

Dome is active on social media and updates with fashion and lifestyle material. She refers to herself as Dog Mama in her social media biographies. Her pets’ names are Lily and Remi. Moreover, she also enjoys traveling and sharing photos of her adventures.

According to some sources, Lautner’s sister introduced them in 2018 and was also seen in a wedding ceremony. Dome refers to him as his “favorite human.” Dome posted the engagement day photo with the caption, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Social Media Apperarance

Taylor Dome is active on social media such as Instagram under the username @taydome. Moreover, she also has a YouTube Channel with 10,000 subscribers.

Being a social media influencer, she posts her collaborations with businesses like Lull Mattresses, FLO Vitamins, Revives Super Foods, and many more. Her fans really appreciate her passion for travel. Her pet Instagram is under the user name @remandill and has 3388 followers.