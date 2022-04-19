Allama Iqbal Open University extends the admission date

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the admission date for the second phase of spring semester 2022 with late fee charges.

New students can submit forms by May 9, 2022. While already enrolled students will be able to enroll till May 16, 2022.

This was stated by Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Sahiwal Region Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali while issuing a press release.

He has further said that late fee charges have been fixed at Rs.1000. The date has been extended to facilitate and accommodate students who have not been able to submit admission forms due to various reasons.

Also Read:

Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Sahiwal Ceremony

Sahiwal Educational Trust Board of Trustees Meeting