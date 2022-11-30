Allison Chinchar Net Worth, Career, Personal Life and Others

Allison Chinchar is an American meteorologist and now serving at CCN and HLN. Fans also watch her on her CNN show name “New Day Weekend,” CNN international and HLN Weekend Express.

Moreover, she is popular in the broadcasting industry because of her marriage to Mike Bettes. Mike is also a meteorologist. Here we will talk about all the details of Allison Chinchar’s net worth, bio, husband, career, etc.

Before working at CNN, she worked as a meteorologist at the local station in Atlanta, Nashville, and at some other places. Not only this, she covered many events and was also nominated for an Emmy award for the coverage of Hurricane Dorian.

Education

Allison went to Ohio State University in 2003 after completing high school. In college, she studied atmospheric science and meteorology and then bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Allison became a member of the Delta Sorority in university and then a member of the meteorology club. After completing her education in 2008, she started working on her dreams.

Professional Life

Allison began her career as a meteorologist for WTVC-TV in 2008. She worked there for three years and then joined WKRN in Nashville. Allison covered the Super Tornado Outbreak of April 2011 and many earthquakes, volcanoes, and natural disasters related to climate change.

After 2012, she went to Georgia and served there for WXIA-TV and gave coverage of Hurricane Isaac in New Orleans. It was the peak of her career, and she joined CNN in 2015 as a meteorologist.

In March 2019, she started anchoring “ On the Story,” and anchor Lyan Smith was the host of HLN Weekend Express. Allison Chinchar became a member of the American Meteorologist Society, The National Weather Associaton, and the International Association of Broadcast Meteorology.

Personal Life

Allison is a charming and successful lady, and she has a lovely family. She is a straight female and lives happily with Mike Bettes. Her husband, Mike, is an Emmy award-winning meteorologist. The couple started dating in 2010 and then, after two years, got married.

The couple also has a son named Landen Benjamin Bettes. He was born in January 2015. Now they are living as a happy family together. Before that, Mike married Stephanie Abrams, who was also a meteorologist. But Allison was not the reason for their separation because they had been separated before their dating.

Allison Chinchar’s net Worth

According to different sources, the sum of her money is impressive. She made most of her money being a meteorologist. Her estimated net Worth of Allison is $1 million.