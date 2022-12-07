Amanda Balionis’ Net Worth, Life, Career, and Other Details

Amanda Balionis is a popular American sportscaster and gold broadcaster for CBS sports. She is brilliant and worked in the sports field. Now she is well-known because of her golf and gained fame for her reports from lacrosse and football. Amanda earns a lot of money; let’s talk about Amana Balionis’ net worth, career, and all other details.

Early Life

Amanda’s date of birth is 20th June 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Amanda was the only child of her parents named, Dana and Anthony. At the age of ten, she shifted to Lancaster. Amanda has been loved with gold since childhood. At that time, her grandparents took her to watch them play golf and attended gold courses with them.

Her parents had an accident in 2016, and her father died a couple of months later because of injuries.

She went to Manheim High School and got a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University. In 2008, she got a degree in Journalism.

Professional Life

Amanda began her career on WRHU Radio after graduation. Also, she worked for the Chronicles Newspaper and The Association of Women in Communications. Amanda got a job at Lancaster Newspaper after completing college.

After some time, she left the job and shifted to Verizon Sports, and worked as a freelance reporter in 2009. Amanda became a volleyball commentator for MSG Varsity.

Balionis got a job as a reporter for PGA Tour in 2011 and worked there for five years. After five years, she accepted the work with Callaway Golf in 2016. Not only this, she covered the 2016 PGA Championship. She has had a lot of success with the tv station and broke the record as a correspondent for the super bowl.

Personal Life

Amanda Balionis got hitched on social media with her boyfriend in 2014. But the identity is not revealed yet.

Amanda Balionis’ Net Worth 2022

Amanda got successful in her sports broadcasting career. She accumulated a lot of wealth. According to sources, Amanda Balionis’ net worth is $5 million. She worked in the CBS corporation, and her salary was $71,000 per year.