Ambreen Fatima, Wife of Journalist Ahmad Noorani

Ambreen Fatima is a lahore based journalist who have been working for Nawaiwaqt, Waqt News Tv and Din newspapers.

Ambreen Fatima is the wife of journalist Ahmad Noorani, a reporter in Fact Focus who have been in breaking news for his article written about former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar leaked audio about PM Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Whereas she is popular on twitter having 28.8k followers.

Ambreen Fatima has a youtube channel by her name which still needs attention. We can see that she has made videos on Waheed Murad Death, Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and Rambo, Aryan Khan’s bail, Umer Sharif, Veena Malik and others.

Ambreen’s husband Ahmad Noorani twitter shows he is a popular journalist having 311.8k followers. He has pinned the story of Fact Focus on his twitter account.

The wife of Ahmed Noorani is in much trouble after that story and she is attacked in Lahore. Some unidentified man smashed her car’s windscreen. The police has registered the case and said that the culprit will be behind the bars soon.