American Model Marissa Da Nae is Pregnant; Baby, NLE Choppa

Marissa Da Nae is an American model, influencer, and television star. The beautiful lady is the CEO of Brazy Collections And Lavish Hair Extensions. She has stunning photos on Instagram as people are familiar with her as an Instagram personality.

Marissa is known as the girlfriend of Bryson Ilashun Potts and professionally as NLE Choppa, who is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. Marissa became the talk of the town as people speculated to be pregnant with NLE Coppa’s child.

Is Marissa Pregnant?

Marissa celebrated Thanksgiving with her beau and shared intimate pictures on social media. She was seen with her baby bump, but it was very hard to tell her being pregnant from her appearance.

Moreover, NFL Choppa is already a father of a daughter named Clover Brylie. She was born on 20th June 2020 and is from his previous relationship with Mariah J.

Marissa was also pregnant in her previous relationship but suffered a miscarriage. Well, Choppa and Marissa did not talk about the rumors. She made her Instagram account private, so we can’t say anything yet.

Who Is Marissa Da Nae

Marisa’s parents’ names are Melissa Roger and John Juan Harvey. She was born in Texas. Her parents have been separated, and her mother remarried. So she has a half-sister named Ahlyissa Roger.

Education

Marissa got her education from Douglas High School in 2014. Then she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018. She also got the chance to join a comedy show named Wild’ N Out.

Professional Life

As we said earlier, she is the CEO of Brazy Collections, a brand described in the slogan as Brazy. Here she sells tons of accessories, outfits, swimwear, etc. Moreover, she is also the CEO of Lavish Hair Extensions, selling grade A HD Lace Wigs.

Net Worth of Melissa

She gained popularity through social media, but no one knows about her exact amount of net worth.

Relationship Status

Melissa and Chopp are in a romantic relationship. Her partner is a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, and became a viral sensation after she released Shotta Flow In January 2019.

After that, he collaborated on a remix with rapper Blueface and released a debut studio album Top Shotta. He also owns NLE Health & Wellness Line, where he offers herbal and natural remedies.