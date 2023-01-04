Amin Elhassan Bio, Career, Net Worth, and Other Details

Amin Elhassan is one of the sports journalists who always remains in the spotlight because of his impeccable analysis and sports presentation skills. Let’s here talk about all the details of Amin Elhassan’s profession, net worth, and other details.

Early Life

Amin Elhassan was born on 12th April 1979 in The Republic of Sudan. He was so young when his parents shifted to New York City. Amin is an athletic reviewer and on-air commentator who works at the global cable and orbiter play television channel ESPN.

He took part in a number of shows on this channel, such as Sports Center, His and Hers, Sports nation, Microphone & Mike, and The Jump. Amin went back to Sudan at the age of eight and then to New York to attend high school.

He was always interested in sports and good at science and math. Therefore, he began his career in the engine room and soon graduated from high school and then attended an engineering course at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Moreover, he studied business at the WP Caret School of Business at Arizona State University and graduated from high and then MBA degree in sports business too.

Professional Life

Amin soon realized he does not fit for engineering, and then he started working in the marketing department of the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association. So he became a sports person and interned at the New York Knicks basketball operations office during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

In the end, Amin Elhassan joined the Phoenix Suns as a video coordinator and became a scouting coordinator. Moreover, he also worked as an assistant director of basketball operations under the team’s manager named, Steve Kerr.

Then finally, Amin Elhassan joined ESPN and became part of the more challenging environment. First, he worked as a freelance sports writer and then did a full-time job as a sports correspondent and analyst. Also, he brought live coverage of NBA games and contributed to the radio podcasts of the channel. The show’s name was The Dan LeBatard show, which he makes offensive jokes and controversial comments during sports news.

Amin Elhassan Net Worth

The estimated net worth of a 39-year-old athletic reviewer is $2 million. His average salary of Amin is almost $78 per year. Most of the wealth accumulated from his professional career as a commentator on a daily ESPN show.