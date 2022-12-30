Angelica Zachary Bio, Early and Professional Life, Marriage, and Net Worth 

Angelica Zachary is famous as the wife of actor, comedian, and film producer named Marlon Waynes. People want to know about her. Let’s know all about Angelica Zachary’s bio, early and professional life, and Net worth.

Angelica’s birthplace is the United States. She always kept her life a secret; therefore, no one knew about her date of birth. Besides, there is no information available regarding her education.

Angelica Zachary Marriage

Angelica is most popular because of the wife of Marlon Wayans. They met in 2001 and enjoyed their relationship. The couple dated for four years and then decided to marry in 2005. In 2013, they filed for divorce. There were many rumors regarding their relationship, especially some people who said her husband cheated on her because of another woman.

However, the couple has two children, and now they are just together on their children’s birthdays. One child is 18 years old, and the second is 16. Once Marlon also stated that ”she respects her and would always be like his family.

Angelica Zachary’s Net Worth

As we said earlier, Angelica gained popularity because of her husband. So Marlon’s net worth is her net worth. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Angelica Zachary is $40 million. It was during marriage, and now, her net worth is almost $3 million.