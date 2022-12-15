Angie Janu Net Worth, Bio, Personal Life, and Relationship Status

Angie Janu came into the limelight when the news was out that she married Jason Beghe. She looks beautiful and tall. She always tried to build her career in the Hollywood Industry. Here we will talk about Angie Janu Networth and all other details. Most probably, she was born in The United States. There needs to be more information regarding her family and educational background.

Professional Life

Angie never had a prominent career as she began work as a model. After some success, she decided to come into acting. In the beginning, she worked in commercials and did an amazing short in 1997. It was a movie named Too Good To Be True, which she cast.

The movie was so popular but did not have any special profess in her future career. Therefore, she did not appear in tv series or movies after this one.

Relationship Status

Angie got famous because of her husband. Jason Beghe is her husband, who is an American actor. They married in 2000, and at that time, they had two children named Bix and Bo. They spent most of their time in California. In 2017, problems started among them, and they separated in December 2017. Jason demanded custody of the children.

Angie Janu Net Worth

Angie worked as an actress but did not make any money from it. She married Jason, and now she owns some of his wealth. She obtained some wealth at the time of divorce. According to sources, Angie Janu estimated net worth is $1.5 million.